Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop highlights importance of tackling child poverty

She asked the Minister for Social Security and Local Government, Ben MacPherson MSP, about the implications of the Scottish Government’s Resource Spending Review in relation to its planned programme of social security benefits. The Minister highlighted the Scottish Government’s investment of over £4.2 billion in benefit expenditure in 2022/23. This package of support will provide assistance to over one million people in Scotland.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I am pleased that the Scottish Government has placed tackling child poverty and supporting households and businesses with the cost of living as a key priority area in relation to its Spending Review.”

She added: “Measures such as increasing the Scottish Child Payment from £10 to £25 and expanding eligibility for it by the end of this year, providing universal free school meals to primary school children in P1-5 and expanding provision beyond that and investing £22.9 billion for social security assistance, shows the Scottish Government’s commitment to tackling child poverty, mitigating pressures within the scope of devolved powers and budgets.

Fiona Hyslop MSP.