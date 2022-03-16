Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop welcomes £4m Home Heating Support Fund

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop.

Individual households across West Lothian can also now apply directly to the £4 million Scottish Government fund, which is designed to prevent households falling into fuel poverty and help those ‘rationing’ their energy use.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “The increase in energy bills will be difficult for many of my constituents who were already living close to the bread line, and it is sadly older and more vulnerable people who are disproportionately affected.

"These price hikes will only make matters worse, forcing families to choose between having to heat or eat.

"I would strongly urge my constituents who are already struggling with energy price hikes to submit an application at www.homeheatingadvice.scot/household-registration/ by March 31 or seek assistance from www.homeheatingadvice.scot.”

She added: “Too many households in West Lothian are already living in fuel poverty so this Fund from the Scottish Government is welcome, and the free advice service can be accessed by anyone looking for support.”

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “This fund is making a massive difference for Scots who are facing huge debts and are being forced to cut back on essentials to heat their homes.

“We have already issued more than £1m on behalf of the Scottish Government to support Scots struggling with their energy bills.

“More and more referral partners are registering to help their clients as the cost-of-living crisis escalates.

“We’re pleased that we can now make it possible for direct household applications via an online form.