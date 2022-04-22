Linlithgow MSP highlights support for Ukrainian students

She said: “This funding offers Ukrainians who are beginning or continuing their studies in Scotland the financial support they need at this deeply troubling time. The new International Students’ Emergency Fund, open to all international students facing financial hardship as a result of a significant change of circumstances, is also available for existing Ukrainian Students to apply for.

“We must continue to offer the warmest of welcomes and do what we can to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine, and I am pleased that this funding from the Scottish Government will allow students who choose to live and study here a safe and comfortable space to do so.”