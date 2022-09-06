Linlithgow MSP named the Scottish Environment Link Nature Champion for Blanket Bogs

The Nature Champion initiative was established by Scottish Environment Link and encourages members of the Scottish Parliament to champion threatened species and priority habitats by raising awareness and promoting action to restore and safeguard Scotland’s natural environment.

MS Hyslop (SNP) said: “Over 1.6 billion tonnes of carbon are stored in Scottish peatlands, which is a third of that held in the Amazon Rainforest which is 250 times larger in area! This shows the great potential of Blanket Bogs in Scotland.

“In my constituency we have the extraordinary Blawhorn Moss, near Blackridge, which is one of the largest, least disturbed active raised bogs in the Central Belt of Scotland which makes this cause important not only for the protection of Scottish biodiversity but also more locally for the biodiversity of my local constituency area."

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop.

She added: “I am looking forward to working with Scottish Environment Link to champion Scotland’s extraordinary Blanket Bogs.”

Blanket Bogs are a rare habitat globally and are a type of peatland found in places with cool, wet, and usually oceanic climates. Blanket Bogs are so important for biodiversity that they are listed on Annex 1 of Scotland’s Biodiversity List, and as a Priority Habitat under the UK Biodiversity Action Plan.