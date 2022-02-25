Linlithgow MSP welcomes additional double payment for 3065 carers in West Lothian
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) has welcomed the news that 3,065 carers in West Lothian have received the Scottish Government Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments since it was introduced in September 2018.
The Carer's Allowance Supplement is an extra payment introduced by the Scottish Government. The additional payment meant that carers in West Lothian would have received up to £462.80 in December 2021. This is the second time a double payment has been made; together, the additional payments have meant that eligible carers in West Lothian received up to £694.20 more in support last year than carers in the rest of the UK.
Ms Hyslop said: “Carers make an invaluable contribution to the health and wellbeing our community and I welcome this additional Carer’s Allowance Supplement payment, which will benefit 3065 carers in West Lothian.”
She added: “With the mounting pressure of the cost of living crisis, and the impact of the pandemic still being felt, the SNP’s commitment to help improve the lives of carers is very reassuring, and it demonstrates the Scottish Government’s recognition of the hard work and sacrifices of carers in West Lothian.
“In total, £188 million has been paid to carers since the launch of the Carer’s Allowance Supplement in 2018, and it is making a huge difference to carers in West Lothian.
“In Scotland, we are using the powers we have to build our social security system on the principles of dignity, fairness and respect. Still, Westminster is cutting support at a time when the most vulnerable members of our community need it most. It is essential that the Scottish people have the choice to choose a different way, one that gives us the power over social security, to provide for those who need it.”