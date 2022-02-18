Linlithgow MSP welcomes Childcare Sector Omicron Impacts Fund

Fiona Hyslop MSP.

This fund will make one-off grants available to all private and third sector day care of children providers and all childminding services who were registered with the Care Inspectorate on December 31, 2021.

The one-off grants are in recognition of the challenging circumstances in which these services have been operating.

MS Hyslop (SNP) said: “Childcare providers across Scotland have experienced acute challenges throughout the pandemic, and I am pleased that funding has been announced to help private and third sector childcare providers.

“I know many childcare providers in West Lothian have experienced financial difficulty as demand for services decreased during the pandemic. Especially when pupils were not in schools and out of school care wasn’t open and with more parents and carers continuing to work from home and not needing child care.

"This has put even more pressure on hard stretched but vital third sector and private child care providers, and I hope this funding will alleviate some of the stress.