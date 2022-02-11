Linlithgow MSP welcomes £95,876 support for care experienced families in West Lothian
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed the news that West Lothian will receive £95,876 to support care experienced families or children who are on the edges of care.
Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Many children across West Lothian who are on the edges of care or are care experienced are often in families on low income and will be experiencing a cost of living crisis made worse by a UK Tory government that has cut Universal Credit and failed to address the challenge of rising energy prices.
"Funding for these families will ensure that they have immediate resources to ensure they can stay together and later this year families will receive further support from the Scottish Government with the launch the £500 million whole family wellbeing fund.
“This is clearly a Government that continues to invest in and support hard working families in West Lothian and across Scotland, constantly mitigating the worst cuts that come from Westminster.”