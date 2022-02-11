Linlithgow MSP welcomes £95,876 support for care experienced families in West Lothian

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP).

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Many children across West Lothian who are on the edges of care or are care experienced are often in families on low income and will be experiencing a cost of living crisis made worse by a UK Tory government that has cut Universal Credit and failed to address the challenge of rising energy prices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Funding for these families will ensure that they have immediate resources to ensure they can stay together and later this year families will receive further support from the Scottish Government with the launch the £500 million whole family wellbeing fund.