LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to announce Scotland's Programme for Government | Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister as Boris Johnson no longer PM | Truss met Queen at Balmoral to accept appointment
Follow live here as Liz Truss is now officially the UK Prime Minister and Nicola Sturgeon announces a Programme for Government during the cost of living crisis.
Boris Johnson pledged his “fervent support” for successor Liz Truss as she prepared to take over as prime minister and deliver a plan to address the energy crisis.
Ms Truss, who travelled to Balmoral to accept the role of prime minister from the Queen, is thought to be drawing up plans for a freeze in bills which could cost around £100 billion.
Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has announced the programme for government for the coming year at Holyrood later this afternoon.
To stay up to date with all the latest on these issues, follow along here on The Scotsman’s live blog.
LIVE: Liz Truss to become Prime Minister as Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street | Truss to travel to Balmoral to visit Queen
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 16:09
Key Events
- Boris Johnson no longer PM as Buckingham palace confirms Queen accepts his resignation
- Liz Truss to be appointed as PM by Queen at Balmoral
- Nicola Sturgeon announced Programme for Government including rent freeze and expansion of free school meal plan
Summary of Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to help with Cost of Living crisis
Here are a list of measures the First Minister mentioned the Scottish Government has committed to in their programme for government to help with the cost of living crisis:
-Expansion of universal free school meals to those in primary 6 and 7
-Rent freezes until at least March 2023
-Temporary ban on evictions
-ScotRail train fares frozen until at least March 2023
-Scottish Child Payment risisng to £25 per week
The Scotsman Bulletin today focuses on the Liz Truss PM appointment
Deputy editor Alan Young and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown dissect all the latest with the change in prime minister.
Nicola Sturgeon recommits to free school meals for P6 and P7 pupils after dropping August 2022 roll-out target
Older primary school pupils will receive free school meals under refreshed plans from the SNP/Green government. Our deputy political editor, Conor Matchett, has more on the story here:
Nicola Sturgeon recommits to free school meals for P6 and P7 pupils after dropping August 2022 roll-out target
Older primary school pupils will receive free school meals under refreshed plans from the SNP/Green government.
Nicola Sturgeon announces rent freeze to help tackle cost-of-living crisis
Nicola Sturgeon has announced a rent freeze for tenants in the private and social rented sectors in a bid to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Nicola Sturgeon announces rent freeze to help tackle cost-of-living crisis
Nicola Sturgeon has announced a rent freeze for tenants in the private and social rented sectors in a bid to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Political reaction to FM programme for government statement
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, welcomed rent freezes, however, said there is more the Scottish Goverment can do.
Mr Sarwar said: “Politics is about choices.
“Today I want to welcome some moves the First Minister has made in the right direction but it is not enough - and we will need to go further as this crisis continues.
“This cannot be just another Programme for Government that goes through the motions of promising change and delivers nothing.
“First Minister, use your power and use your status to change people’s lives and improve Scotland now.”
The Scottish Liberal Democrats said the programme delivers a ‘winter of discontent’ which does nothing for health.
Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said: “.
“This is a meagre programme. Nothing new for health when a staggering one in seven Scots is on a waiting list, nothing on long Covid, nothing significant to boost the economy despite the country’s slide towards recession.
“It continues to astonish me that the SNP have used this summer to focus solely on their efforts break up the United Kingdom
“Meanwhile wasteful spending continues. The First Minister should abandon the costly ministerial power grab of social care, scrap national testing and stop spending her time and our money on a referendum that is not wanted by the people of Scotland.
“This is a programme for a winter of discontent.”
FM commits to working with Gillian Mackay to safeguard access of women to abortion services
The First Minister has committed to working with a Green MSP to safeguard the access of women to abortion services without harassment or intimidation in her programme for government.
Nicola Sturgeon commits to working with Gillian Mackay to 'safeguard access' of women to abortion services
The First Minister has committed to working with a Green MSP to safeguard the access of women to abortion services without harassment or intimidation in her programme for government.
Scotland's controversial 'not proven' verdict set to be abolished
Scotland’s controversial not proven verdict is set to be abolished, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Our Political editor Alistair Grant has more here:
Scotland's controversial 'not proven' verdict set to be abolished
Scotland’s controversial not proven verdict is set to be abolished, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Free school meals to be extended to primary 6 and 7 pupils
Free school meals - currently available to pupils in primary 1 to 5 - will be extended to include all pupils in primary 6 and 7 as well - The First Minister announces in her programme for government.
FM: Scot Gov will introduce bill to abolish Not Proven verdict
The First Minister has said a Criminal Justice Bill will be introduced which will provide for the abolition of the Not Proven verdict.
Ms Sturgeon said if this is approved by parliament, it will be “a change of truly historic significance in Scotland, and one firmly intended to improve access to justice for victims of crime”.
This Bill will also deliver statutory protection of the anonymity of complainers in sexual offence cases.
In the coming year, the Scottish Government will also consult on specific draft laws to give effect to the recommendations in Helena Kennedy’s report on tackling misogynistic behaviours. The SG intends to introduce a Misogyny and Criminal Justice Bill later in the parliament and a Police Complaints and Misconduct Handling Bill to improve the way in which complaints about the police are managed and investigated and a Legal Services Regulation Reform Bill to improve the accountability and transparency of the legal complaints system.
FM promises to safeguard the access of women to abortion service
Nicola Sturgeon commits to working with Gillian Mackay, and MSPs across the chamber to safeguard the access of women to abortion services without harassment or intimidation.