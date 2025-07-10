Livingston Constituency MP Challenges Opposition Parties Over EU Trade Deal Benefits

Local businesses including Glenmorangie and Paterson shortbread are set to benefit from £9bn annual boost by 2040

Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton today challenged opposition parties to explain why they oppose a new EU trade agreement that will deliver significant benefits to Scottish businesses and the wider economy.

Speaking during Cabinet Office questions in the House of Commons, Mr Poynton highlighted how the deal will help world-class producers in his constituency, including Glenmorangie whisky distillery and Paterson shortbread bakery, as well as the broader Scottish salmon industry which has already welcomed the agreement.

The West Lothian MP emphasised the global reputation of Scottish produce, stating that the new agreement would help Scottish businesses "grow and export world class products" including premium whisky bottled in his constituency and traditional shortbread baked locally.

Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, confirmed the new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement will make trade with the EU "easier and cheaper" for a wide range of Scottish produce including Paterson shortbread, Lorne sausages and Scottish seed potatoes.

The Minister described Mr Poynton as speaking "very powerfully for his local businesses" and confirmed that the agreement represents a significant economic opportunity for Scotland and the wider UK economy.

Crucially, the Minister stated that any party seeking to reverse the agreement would need to explain why they want to remove £9 billion worth of annual economic benefits by 2040 from the UK economy.

Mr Poynton questioned why the SNP, Conservatives and Reform UK have "set their face against" a deal that has been warmly welcomed by the Scottish salmon industry and other key Scottish exporters, particularly given the substantial economic benefits it will deliver.

The exchange comes as the government seeks to rebuild and strengthen trade relationships with the EU following years of uncertainty, while ensuring Scottish businesses can compete effectively in international markets.

The SPS agreement is expected to reduce bureaucratic barriers and costs for food and agricultural exports, making it easier for Scottish producers to access the large EU market and maintain their competitive edge in international trade.