SNP Westminster leader said it was "unforgivable" that the Tory government had "wasted the summer sitting on its hands" and urged there is "no time to waste" in freezing energy bills and delivering the support that households and businesses need.

Ian Blackford said: "It is utterly unforgivable that the Westminster government wasted the entire summer sitting on its hands, refusing to lift a finger to help families and businesses with the Tory-made cost of living crisis.

"Liz Truss must now get on with it – there is no more time to waste. The UK government must cancel the rise in energy bills immediately, scrap VAT on fuel bills, and deliver a major package of support to put cash in people's pockets.”

And he claimed the tone of the leadership contest suggested Liz Truss could be worse than her predecessor."All the signs suggest Liz Truss is shaping up to be even worse than Boris Johnson," said Mr Blackford, “With the Tories lurching further to the right, and continuing to impose damaging policies like the extreme Brexit that has raised the cost of living.

"And, with the new Prime Minister taking the same arrogant and anti-democratic approach to Scotland as her predecessor, it's clear independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe and escape the long-term damage of Westminster control.

"Liz Truss has no mandate in Scotland. She cannot deny the democratic decision of the people of Scotland to hold an independence referendum. By denying democracy, the Westminster parties will only further increase support for independence.”

The SNP's Ian Blackford has said new Prime Minister LIz Truss could be 'even worse' than Boris Johnson (Credit: PA)

Anas Sarwar: Scottish Labour leader says Tories have ‘lost touch with reality’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Make no mistake, this is not a fresh start for the Tory party or for our country. Like many people, I breathed a sigh of relief when Boris Johnson resigned. But my relief at his departure was short-lived.

“Liz Truss might claim to be different to her predecessor, but the grim reality is that a Tory party that has lost touch with reality will still be failing families across the UK.

“Instead of the fresh start our country needs, the best the Tories can deliver is more deceit, division, and distraction. All the while, families worry about how they will afford spiralling bills and sky-high energy costs. The cost of living crisis is the number one issue facing families today, and the Tories have no answers.

“That’s why Labour will implement a meaningful windfall tax on oil and gas giants and freeze energy prices to put money in people’s pockets.”

While Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine called on Liz Truss to finally reveal her plans to address rising energy prices.

The Lib Dems want the Government to freeze energy bills for households and set up a £10bn fund to compensate 80 per cent of energy bills for small businesses.

Ms Jardine said: "What we need now is immediate and far reaching action not more of the same crisis and chaos we have had under Boris.

“We need the energy price frozen if we are to avoid a social catastrophe for all those families, pensioners and businesses who simply won't be able to afford their bills. And we know that almost one in four adults in this country is planning not to put their heating on at all this winter. That is heart breaking.