Liz Truss on Scotland: Here are 10 things the Conservative leader and new Prime MInister has said about Scotland
The announcement of the new Prime Minister will doubtless have huge repercussions for Scotland – not least in how she deals with growing demands for a second independence referendum.
Liz Truss is a Prime Minister with links to Scotland – having attended West Primary School, in Paisley, when her family moved to Scotland when she was four-years-old.
She studied at Oxford University, where she was President of Oxford University Liberal Democrats, and entered politics after stints working for Shell, Cable & Wireless, and the think tank Reform.
Truss became MP for South West Norfolk in 2010 and prior to taking on the role of Foreign Secretary last year, has been Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019 and served in a variety cabinet positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Here’s what she’s had to say about Scotland in the past.
