First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she would be stepping down. The PM was in office for just 45 days and confirmed there would be a leadership election within the next week.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It’s beyond hyperbole - and parody. Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

“The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now. A General Election is now a democratic imperative.”

She also responded to a journalist who asked whether the PM would contact her before finishing up, writing: “If she doesn’t mind, I’ll now just wait for whoever will become the 5th PM (so far) during my time as FM.”

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday following days of turmoil in Westminster.