Local MSP slams Scottish Government on rail price hikes

POLITICAL SUBMISSION - This item has been submitted on behalf of Craig Hoy MSP, Scottish Conservative Party. Craig Hoy, MSP for South Scotland region, has slammed the SNP for removing a scheme which had reduced costs for passengers travelling on the North Berwick to Edinburgh line

The move came after SNP transport secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed that the removal of peak fares pilot scheme would be ending on 27th September.

That will mean passengers will face “huge” price hikes as of Monday 30 September when travelling at peak times across Scotland once again.

Research from the Scottish Conservatives shows that the re-introduction of previous peak fare prices will mean a passenger travelling between North Berwick and Edinburgh will face a 70% increase in their ticket price.

Currently they would be paying £8.80 but that will rise to £15.00 when the scheme ends.

Mr Hoy says this is a “hammer blow” for hard-pressed passengers and does nothing to encourage people to leave their cars at home and use the train to travel.

He added that the SNP failed to do enough to promote the scheme and that it should have been made permanent for passengers.

Craig said: “These huge price hikes are a hammer blow for hard-pressed passengers. The removal of peak fares for those travelling on the North Berwick to Edinburgh line was the right thing to do and should have been made permanent.”

He added: “Instead, passengers are now facing paying significantly more as previous peak fares come back into price. For those using the North Berwick to Edinburgh that will mean they will be paying 70.5% more than they are right now under the scheme.

“That will do nothing to encourage people to ditch their car and use the train for work and comes on top of passengers having to endure a reduced timetable as well right now.

“These price hikes are a world away from the affordable and reliable rail service the SNP promised when they took ScotRail under their control two years ago.

“Passengers are paying a heavy price for the SNP’s failures and the onus is on the transport secretary to fix this chaos out.”