Martyn Day MP attends parliamentary event to learn more about kidney disease

Mr Day, the shadow SNP Spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: "It was interesting to get an insight into how home dialysis is helping patients have a better quality of life and to see new technology which supports early diagnosis. Chronic kidney disease leads to 40,000 deaths every year in the UK, so early detection is vital. Leading a healthy lifestyle can reduce the chances of developing kidney disease. I advise all constituents to visit their GP if they are experiencing persistent symptoms which they think may be caused by kidney disease."