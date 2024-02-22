Martyn Day MP loses confidence in the Speaker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows unprecedent scenes in the Commons last night, after Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted a vote on Labour’s amendment to an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Effectively turning an SNP opposition day debate into a Labour Party opposition day debate, as opposition parties are not usually able to amend opposition motions, only the government.

The Speaker’s actions were contrary to the Clerk of the House advice who said that the decision “represents a departure from the long-established convention”.

Martyn Day MP has signed a no confidence motion in the Speaker.

In a letter to Sir Hoyle, Tom Goldsmith, the Clerk of The House stated that there are two examples in the last 25 years where an amendment has been moved on another opposition party’s motion “however in those few circumstances, no Government amendment had been tabled”.

Commenting Mr Day said: “The Speaker not adhering to the Clerk of the House advice is utterly shocking. This is completely unprecedented. He is playing party politics with people’s lives.

“The SNP has consistently called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel since October 7th. Whilst we welcome the fact that Sir Keir Starmer has finally changed his position, following months of public and SNP pressure, over 20,000 Palestine children, women and men have been killed since his party failed to support a similar motion back in November.

“Even if a ceasefire was to be called today, we would see the continued collective punishment of civilians as thousands more would still die due to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The Speaker now lacks all credibility,

“Last night proves, once again, that Britannia waives the rules.”

Labour’s amendment passed “on the nod” without any formal vote, and the SNP motion was ultimately not voted on.