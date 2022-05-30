Martyn Day MP praises teachers on National Thank A Teacher Day

Mr Day (SNP) said: “National Thank a Teacher Day is a great opportunity to thank teachers and support staff across the country who go above and beyond for pupils everyday. As students express their thanks to teachers, I wish to express my gratitude to all teachers and support staff for their service to young people.
"The commitment, dedication and service to our young people and the wider community does not go unnoticed.
"To all the teachers and support staff in Linlithgow and East Falkirk and beyond thank you, the work you do to inspire and support our young people is greatly appreciated."