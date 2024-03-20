Martyn Day MP says “enough is enough on dither and delay for infected blood victims”

The infected blood inquiry officially got under way on July 2, 2018. Tragically, thousands of people have died as a result of treatment using contaminated blood and blood products, with hundreds dying since the Inquiry started. The Inquiry ended more than a year ago - on February 3, 2023 - and the chair of the Inquiry, Sir Brian Langstaff, published his 2nd Interim Report - about compensation - on April 5 2023. Its principal recommendation was “that a compensation scheme should be set up now and it should begin work this year". The UK Government has accepted the “moral case” for compensation and claims to be working “at pace” on the issue. However, there was no mention in the Spring Budget of monies being allocated for compensation. Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has repeatedly raised this matter in the intervening years, and on 19 March 2024 he presented a public petition on behalf of his constituents saying: “Infected blood seems to me to be the biggest single scandal in our lifetime… Just how long will the victims and their families have to wait?”