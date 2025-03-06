The masterplan for a proposed new Edinburgh village has been unveiled, showing more detailed plans for the massive 54 hectares site.

The planned new ‘Redheughs’ development would be situated west of the first section of the City of Edinburgh Bypass, between the Hermiston and Gogar roundabouts.

The masterplan for this large new ‘garden district’ was submitted to the council’s planning department on February 18 by Places for People Developments Limited and Amber Real Estate Investments Ltd. A masterplan was required as part of planning permission given for the new village in 2022.

An artist's impression of the proposed new 1,300 home Edinburgh village at Redheughs to the west of the city. | City of Edinburgh Council

The earmarked vacant land for this major new development is situated across the Bypass from Edinburgh Park and the proposals include around 1,300 homes, a community hub, a central village centre and a new primary school.

People for Places acquired the 110-acre site from Murray Estates in its ambition to deliver more new homes to meet rising housing demand across Edinburgh.

Colin Jack, regional managing director in Scotland for Places for People Developments, highlighted the need for new homes in Scotland’s Capital city.

He said: “The City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government have declared a housing emergency. This is a sign that for too long Scotland has failed to address our chronic shortage of homes being built.

“We are ready to help address this, and it is why we’re thrilled to play a part in developing the west of Edinburgh. This site will see over 1,300 new homes being brought forward in much needed mixed-tenure communities. Using our team’s extensive housebuilding background, we can create communities that last for generations to come.”

An aerial photo showing the proposed layout of the new Redheughs village in Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

The masterplan details the widening and improvement of Gogar Station Road, providing access into the north of the site, as well as active travel and public transport connections through existing underpasses to Edinburgh Park.

In the planning documents, the applicants said: “The proposal for Redheughs Village delivers a landscape-led masterplan, bedding the development into its existing context, protecting and enhancing the existing assets of the site. A key feature of the masterplan is the proposed re-alignment of the Gogar Burn, forming a new naturalised and ecological corridor along the eastern boundary of the site.

“A generous, community-focused town park is proposed in the north of the site, forming part of the northern gateway into the site. This park will form a key focal point within the development, supporting active lifestyles and well-being.

“Adjacent to and overlooking the town park is a proposed community building. This accessible and flexible facility will serve as a community hub space for the new neighbourhood with flexible multi-functional spaces and links to the active travel network.

“A further park is located in the south of the site, adjacent to the proposed new primary school site. This area contains the inward flow of the Gogar Burn, with an area of wet woodland proposed in the south east corner.

“A new local centre is proposed at the heart of the masterplan. It will include a public square, surrounded and activated by a mix of retail, higher density homes and a new primary school.”

An artist's impression of Redheughs town park. | City of Edinburgh Council

A mix of building types from apartments, colonies, town houses, terraces, semi-detached and detached homes will be delivered throughout the ‘20 minute neighbourhood’ site. Forms and scales will also vary, with higher densities and scales located at key nodes and corners, forming landmarks along routes.

The applicant added: “Redheughs Village Local Centre, along with existing nearby services and amenities, will ensure that all new homes are within 20 minutes of key every day requirements to support Local Living, via active and sustainable modes of transport.”

Affordable housing will be located throughout the site, accounting for 25 per cent of the total number of new homes.

Also included in the plans is a north to south cycle link connecting to Gogar Station Road, height and massing of buildings, external appearance of buildings, and roof forms, as well as the design of open spaces and public realm.

A map of the proposed new Edinburgh village. | City of Edinburgh Council

The Primary Spine Street runs through the centre of the entire site, passing through different character areas. The applicant said of this street: “The character of the Primary Spine Street will provide a unified character, forming a linear central landmark within the development, creating a unifying sense of place.

“It will be urban with parking restricted to the rear of homes, designed to generate activity and sense of community and place.”

Town houses of between 2.5 and 3 storeys will be located along the primary spine road, pedestrian mews and along key corridors within the site. A private rear garden will provide access to a rear parking court.

Three-storey blocks will also feature along the primary street, along landscape corridors and around primary nodes. Access will be provided to the front and rear of each block with living spaces overlooking streets, open space and public realm spaces.

The detailed masterplan document also includes the realignment of Gogar Burn through the site, flood management, roads, footways and cycleways, ecological mitigation, and the proposed landscape and tree strategy for the large site.

Houses overlooking the burn at Redheughs, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

Landscape art will be placed in parkland and areas of open space, and street sculptures will be sited within all public realm spaces.

Cycle provision will be provided in the form of integrated stores within apartment blocks and storage spaces within private rear gardens of new homes.

While, referring to vehicle parking at Redheughs, the applicant said: “Parking within the proposed development is a key consideration with a desire to limit parking to 75 per cent as per The City of Edinburgh parking standards.

“This is intended to improve air quality, encourage sustainable modes of travel and respond to the councils target of becoming a net zero carbon city.”

The applicant added that if approved, the new village would be built in five phases. It added: “Focused around the re-alignment of the Gogar Burn, this biodiversity and amenity corridor will contribute to creating a unique sense of place.

“This eastern edge of the site will be prioritised for pedestrians through the parallel placement of the Primary Spine Street, forming a central active and sustainable transport link, easily accessible from all new homes and leaving the surrounding development as a pedestrian and landscape prioritised network of spaces and routes.”

Transport Scotland has said it has no objections to the plans for Redheughs, which have so far received one private objection on the council’s online planning portal.