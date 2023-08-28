News you can trust since 1873
Mayoral visit to Dalkeith team

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, was in Dalkeith recently to visit the Midlothian Access to Industry team.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
​ Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is pictured with the team during his visit.
​ Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is pictured with the team during his visit.

Mr Burnham, who was accompanied by local Labour councillor Margot Russell and Kirsty McNeill, the party’s paralimentary candidate for Midlothian, found out about the programmes the team uses to help people over come difficulties to get into work.

Ms McNeill said: “I was so pleased to introduce Greater Manchester Mayor to the innovative work Access to Industry are doing in Midlothian.

“By treating everyone as an individual they’ve gained an incredible track record of helping people find employment and change their lives.”

