Mayoral visit to Dalkeith team
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, was in Dalkeith recently to visit the Midlothian Access to Industry team.
Mr Burnham, who was accompanied by local Labour councillor Margot Russell and Kirsty McNeill, the party’s paralimentary candidate for Midlothian, found out about the programmes the team uses to help people over come difficulties to get into work.
Ms McNeill said: “I was so pleased to introduce Greater Manchester Mayor to the innovative work Access to Industry are doing in Midlothian.
“By treating everyone as an individual they’ve gained an incredible track record of helping people find employment and change their lives.”