Meadowbank student flats 'out of the 1960s' given go-ahead by Edinburgh Council

A block of student flats “out of the 1960s” has been granted planning permission - despite councillors blasting the design of the six-storey building.

Summix Capital has won approval to replace the former Boots opticians and Ashley Ann showroom on London Road across from Meadowbank Stadium with a block of 198 student bedrooms.

Some councillors criticised the design of the student flats building

Officers recommended that councillors approve the plans and said the student housing proposals “will have a net reduction in traffic” compared to former use as retail units. The application received 63 objections from residents but officers said it “would be acceptable development on the site”.

Planning convener Cllr Neil Gardiner called for the application to be rejected.

He said: “I do have concerns about the design quality. The elevations as they stand, I’m not convinced by. It looks very much like a barracks block.”

But Cllr Hal Osler believed the application should be approved.

She added: “It’s a suitable environment and it does tackle a lot of the issues to do with active travel. Rejecting it on this, I don’t think makes a huge amount of sense.”

But other councillors agreed with the convener that permission should be blocked, with Cllr Denis Dixon labelling it “not a very pretty one at all”.

Cllr Chas Booth added “It’s not bonny, it’s right out of the 1960s.

“Some might argue it fits well with St Margaret’s House further down the road.”

But Cllr Joanna Mowat supported the plans and backed calls for the application to be approved.

She said: “We have a housing crisis – we do need the scale of our buildings on sustainable sites to increase.

“If you are not going to make an architectural masterpiece, an honest building is the next best thing.”

Storage for 208 cycles will be provided as part of the plans.

A spokesperson for Summix Capital Ltd said: “We are delighted to have received approval of our application at committee. This high-quality student accommodation proposal will serve to redevelop a location in previous commercial and industrial use.

“Positive interaction with the community during the design and planning process informed the scheme’s final form and successful engagement with council officers has enabled the project to evolve into a successful and sustainable scheme.

“The development also serves to address the increasing demand for student accommodation, fulfilling the ambitious growth plans of universities in the city, which are key drivers of the economy. This also helps to reduce pressure on the private housing market as well as delivering a substantial amount in additional expenditure into the local economy.”

Edinburgh charity, People Know How, are set to take on one of two commercial space on the ground floor of the development.

Glenn Liddall, chief executive of People Know How, said: “Having worked closely with the developer over the last few months on this we were pleased to see this scheme gain planning approval, allowing us to take up occupancy and serve the local community, enabling us to grow.

“We have been greatly impressed with the positive engagement undertaken on this with the local community.

“As a large number of students routinely work with us by way of volunteering, internships and placements we are in the enviable position of being able to establish a positive relationship with students in the building, who can support us in our work, which will also benefit them; and engage them in the local area.”