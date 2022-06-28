Merger approved for Bonnyrigg and Poltonhall community councils

The change to the new Bonnyrigg and District Community Council is aimed at better reflecting the nature of the communities represented and providing seamless support to the town's residents.

“The new community council will provide a more unified voice for the area and provide stronger representation to Midlothian Council and other statutory bodies,” said Councillor Stuart McKenzie, Cabinet Member for Community Empowerment.

“The decision follows a proposal which came from both community councils, and a statutory consultation which gave local people the opportunity to have their say. As there was no public opposition to the proposal, I am delighted that the merger will now proceed and we look forward to working closely with new Bonnyrigg and District Community Council.”