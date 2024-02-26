Message of solidarity for Ukraine on anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has sent a message of solidarity, on behalf of his constituents, to Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday (February 23) marked two years since Vladimir Putin illegally invaded Ukraine.
Mr Day said: “The Ukrainian people’s spirit, strength and heroic resistance in the face of Russian aggression continues to inspire us all.
“The people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk and Scotland stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and offer their unqualified support for Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
“We will always be a friend to Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”