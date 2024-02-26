News you can trust since 1873
Message of solidarity for Ukraine on anniversary of Russia’s Invasion

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has sent a message of solidarity, on behalf of his constituents, to Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.
By Lianne RoyContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Saturday (February 23) marked two years since Vladimir Putin illegally invaded Ukraine.

Mr Day said: “The Ukrainian people’s spirit, strength and heroic resistance in the face of Russian aggression continues to inspire us all.

“The people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk and Scotland stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and offer their unqualified support for Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“We will always be a friend to Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”

