Midlothian children benefit from Scottish Child Payment

Colin Beattie MSP.

The payment was introduced in 2021 to support low-income families with children aged under six by providing regular, additional financial support for families already in receipt of qualifying benefits to assist with the costs of caring for a child.

As of 31 December 2021, it is estimated that 104,000 children across Scotland were in receipt of Scottish Child Payment – equating to £45.2 million worth of payments by the Scottish Government – and that is expected to rise to over 400,000 eligible children by the end 2022 which is when the benefit will be extended to children under the age of 16.

Commenting SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, Colin Beattie said: “I am delighted that 2,255 children across Midlothian are benefitting from the Scottish Child Payment which will double in just a month’s time.

“Come April, this means that 2,255 children and families across Midlothian receive £20 per child per week - four times the amount originally demanded by campaigners and illustrating just how focussed the Scottish Government is on meeting Scotland’s Child Poverty targets.