Midlothian Conservative councillors elect new group leader

Speaking after his appointment, Councillor Virgo said: “I look forward to starting this new term as leader of the Conservative Group. Our communities face a significant amount of challenges and I will lead a group that seeks to put their interests first, renewing our desire to work across party lines.”

Councillor Virgo was elected for the first time this month, and takes over from Councillor Peter Smaill as leader of the Conservative group.

In a statement, the group said: “We will work on securing a fairer funding settlement for our constituents, guaranteeing more efficient repairs to our roads and expansion of infrastructure around new housing developments.”

