Midlothian council leader Derek Milligan undergoes major heart surgery

A virtual meeting of the council today was told Mr Milligan is recovering at home following the operation and was unlikely to be back at work for a number of weeks.

Speaking to elected members depute council leader Jim Muirhead said: “The council leader was admitted to hospital in September after feeling unwell.

“Since then he has gone through major heart surgery and will be following the instructions of the medical professionals to recuperate for a period of eight to 12 weeks and will return to duty when he has fully recovered.

“Speaking with Derek yesterday I am pleased to say that the procedure seems to have gone very well and he is now out of hospital.”