Midlothian Council wants to hear your views on health services
Midlothian Council wants to hear your views on how it can work better with the NHS to provide services.
The NHS and local councils must, by law, work together to deliver some services.
How this is made possible is described in a document called ‘the scheme of integration’.
Changes have been made to this document and the council is looking for your views on how people feel about the changes and how the partnership can work better .
You can find the consultation by going online to: www.midlothian.gov.uk/consultations and looking for ‘Midlothian Integrations Scheme’.
Read the scheme, comment by Sunday, April 10, or alternatively request a paper copy at: www.midlothian.gov.uk/directory_record/64168654/midlothian_integration_scheme/category/182/current_consultations.