Midlothian MP reacts to news the Prime Minister is set to resign

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

Commenting on the resignation of Mr Johnson, Mr Thompson said: "My main feeling is relief that Boris Johnson has finally resigned and he should go immediately. It's appalling that during a cost-of-living crisis, we had to watch the ridiculous farce of Boris Johnson clinging to power as his government collapsed around him. Johnson's leadership was built on lies and his time in office was deeply damaging to the economy and to the international reputation of the UK.

"I am glad so many of his colleagues finally found a backbone and urged him to go - but they knew the character of the man and cheered him on for far too long.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This embarrassing spectacle proves yet again that Westminster itself is broken beyond repair. It was only Tory Ministers, recognising their own jobs were under threat, that could finally push this narcissistic menace out of office. Scandal after scandal, the Parliament was unable to make the Prime Minister resign, as any honourable person would have done. Even when he broke the law and lied about it, the UK's democracy was utterly toothless.

"While it is good news he has gone, the problems with the broken system will not be fixed by a new leader or a new party in power in London. We now have an opportunity in Scotland for a fresh start with independence. Bring it on. "