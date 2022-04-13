Midlothian MSP calls on Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have apologised, but rejected calls to resign, despite being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street in June 2020.

Mr Beattie said: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must now resign.

"The Prime Minister repeatedly misled Parliament, lied and took the people of Midlothian for fools – sometimes laughing about breaching the same laws we were all following to keep our family safe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Con).

“Douglas Ross and the Scottish Tories are just as bad as he appears to be unable to grow a backbone and call on Boris Johnson to resign.

"In reality, Johnson and Sunak have overseen one of the biggest lockdown breaches that has led to the Metropolitan Police issuing a staggering number of fines for rule-breaking.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor's positions are untenable. They have insulted people in Midlothian who faithfully followed the rules that they set – even when that meant the heartbreak of not being present for the births, marriages or the deaths of loved ones.

"There simply cannot be one rule for the Tories and another for the rest of us.

"If Johnson and Sunak have a shred of dignity they will finally do the right thing and resign now.