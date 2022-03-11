Midlothian MSP celebrates apprenticeship week

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie met with apprentice Ewan Martin at Kwik Fit in Dalkeith.

Mr Beattie met apprentice Ewan Martin to hear more about his work and how the opportunity of an apprenticeship has benefited him.

Mr Beattie said: “Scottish Apprenticeships are playing an essential part in the nation's economic revival.

“We know the pandemic has been hard, especially on our young people and we must now ensure that this does not hinder their career or academic prospects.

“It was great to visit the local Kwik Fit in Dalkeith and meet Ewan to hear more about his positive experiences in the apprenticeship programme. I was particularly impressed with the quality of the programme Kwik Fit offer and seeing the progress the apprentices have made over their two years.”

Mr Beattie added: “I am glad the Scottish Government is committed to increasing the number of apprenticeships in Scotland as part of the Young Person’s Guarantee. This gives every young person who wants it the opportunity of a job, place in education or training, or formal volunteering.