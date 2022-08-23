Midlothian MSP demands action on spiralling energy costs
Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has demanded urgent action from the UK government to financially support people with spiralling energy costs.
Mr Beattie has called on the UK government to: Scrap the upcoming increase to the energy price cap; Double the energy grant to £800 and ensure all payments are made by the beginning of October; Introduce an energy price cap for Small and Medium Enterprises; Bring in a further windfall tax and extend it to include all large businesses who made significant profits during the pandemic.
A recent study found that 72.8 per cent of those living in Scotland will fall into fuel poverty by January 2023 without further action from the UK government.
Commenting, Mr Beattie said: “The UK Tory government must immediately come out of hiding and take urgent action to address spiralling energy costs – people in my constituency cannot wait until the Tories have decided who their next leader will be.
“Any action must include scrapping the energy price cap, doubling the energy grant, bringing in an energy price cap for businesses, and implementing another broader windfall tax.
“While the SNP Scottish Government is doing what it can with its limited powers to help people through the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, including spending £700 million mitigating the bedroom tax and benefit cap, it is the UK government that has the powers that will make the most difference.
“So I am urging Tory ministers to take responsibility for supporting people with their energy bills - otherwise millions will be pushed further into poverty and lives could be lost.”