Midlothian MSP highlights Covid ventilation fund for local businesses
Local MSP Christine Grahame is reminding eligible businesses that there is still funding available through the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 Business Ventilation Fund.
The £25 million fund, launched in November, will remain open until March 31 or when funds are exhausted - whichever occurs first.
Grants available through this offer funding for eligible businesses to improve ventilation and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.
Ms Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, said: “As we look forward to trying to restore further normality, ventilation will continue to play a significant role in reducing transmission indoors and enabling staff and customers to feel safe.
“Many of the businesses targeted have been hit hard by the pandemic, so it’s right that they have this extra support.
“I’d encourage any businesses who haven’t already to have a look at the eligibility criteria and, if appropriate, consider making an application before funding ends.”
The fund is targeted at small and medium sized businesses in high risk settings where people come into close proximity, including restaurants, bars and gyms, enabling them to undertake work such as the installation of carbon dioxide monitors and altering windows and vents.
Guidance on who is eligible, how to apply and what can be claimed is available here: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-business-ventilation-fund/pages/overview/.