Midlothian MSP highlights second paper on Scottish independence

The latest paper, titled ‘Renewing Democracy through Independence’, outlines how Scotland’s voice has been ignored at key points in recent decades. In contrast, the paper also shows where the Scottish Parliament has taken decisions within the limited powers it currently has, with policies like the Scottish Child Payment, Minimum Unit Pricing and being one of the first nations in the world to provide free period products.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie said: “This latest paper lays bare that when decisions are made by Westminster, it’s the people of Midlothian that lose out. Hundreds of billions in oil revenue squandered by the UK Treasury, a crippling decade of Tory austerity and the economic and social disaster that is Brexit .

“Decisions about Scotland should be taken by those who live here - not by politicians we don’t vote for or unelected Lords. That’s why Scotland needs independence - and Westminster politicians cannot continue to stand in the way of the democratic right of the people of Midlothian to choose a better future.

“There will soon come a time when the opposition will have to engage in the substance of the independence argument. It will then be for them to explain why Westminster control would be better than the full powers of independence where Scotland takes our own decisions.”

Responding, Scottish Conservative South Scotland List MSP Craig Hoy said: “Colin Beattie is all too happy to indulge his boss Nicola Sturgeon’s obsession of pushing another divisive independence referendum. The people of Midlothian want the SNP to be fully focused on the global cost-of-living crisis, tackling the backlog in our NHS and supporting our economic recovery.

“Instead Colin Beattie wants to divide our communities all over again and is happy for £20 million worth of taxpayers money being spent on another referendum. The SNP needs to give it a rest and focus on the real priorities facing the people of Midlothian.”