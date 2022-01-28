Midlothian MSP raises park and ride concerns for hospital staff

RIE Hospital Car Park.

A number of staff who commute from Ms Grahame’s constituency have contacted her to say that the Park and Ride, which they are often using at late hours due to shift patterns, is often not properly lit and is used as a gathering place late at night for various people and their cars, which has resulted in them feeling unsafe.

SNP MSP Ms Grahame said: “The parking situation at RIE has always been a nightmare for staff.

“In the absence of any ability to add additional parking spaces, the shuttle bus service has been provided to Sheriffhall Park and Ride. In theory this is a decent solution, but what I’m being told by my constituents is really concerning.

"Some have detailed being followed to their car or having to walk through an unlit car park at the Park and Ride, which is fairly isolated, leaving my constituents feeling unsafe.

“NHS Lothian has a certain duty of care to its staff and if it is recommending they use these shuttle buses it needs to ensure staff are safe. Given there are already security staff at the hospital, I have asked if this could possibly be extended to cover the Park and Ride at late hours when shuttle buses are running.