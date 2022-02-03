Midlothian MSP welcomes bus support
Local MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed the announcement of a new grant to support local bus services while passenger numbers recover from the Covid pandemic.
The Scottish Government has committed £93.5 million of the 2022-23 Budget to support bus operators, due to the changed travel patterns during Covid restrictions.
Commenting, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “As passenger numbers recover due to the easing of restrictions, I’m delighted to see the Scottish Government offering significant support for Scotland’s bus services. Committing nearly £94m for 2022-23 offers financial certainty for companies and for passengers, and ensures our communities can remain connected by vital local bus links.
“Our travel options play a crucial part in our transition to Net Zero and this is an important step in protecting sustainable travel.”