Midlothian MSP welcomes bus support

The Scottish Government has committed £93.5 million of the 2022-23 Budget to support bus operators, due to the changed travel patterns during Covid restrictions.

Commenting, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “As passenger numbers recover due to the easing of restrictions, I’m delighted to see the Scottish Government offering significant support for Scotland’s bus services. Committing nearly £94m for 2022-23 offers financial certainty for companies and for passengers, and ensures our communities can remain connected by vital local bus links.