Midlothian MSP welcomes extra payments for carers in Scotland

SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, Colin Beattie.

The Carer's Allowance Supplement is an extra payment introduced by the Scottish Government for people who get Carer's Allowance. Awarding a double payment was a decision taken by the SNP Scottish Government to recognise the extra burden the pandemic has placed on carers. The additional payment meant that carers in Midlothian received upto £462.80 in December 2021. This is second time a double payment has been made with the first being in summer 2020.

Midlothian North SNP MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed the Scottish Government’s additional payments which mean that eligible carers in Midlothian received up to £694.20 more in support last year than carers in the rest of the UK.

Mr Beattie said: “Carers have undoubtably been particularly hard hit throughout the pandemic so I’m glad the SNP Scottish Government chose to address this by introducing an additional Coronavirus Carer’s Allowance Supplement payment which helped support 1,440 carers in Midlothian.

“The SNP’s commitment to help improve the lives of carers is an incredibly important one. Carers make an immense contribution to the health and wellbeing of loved ones and it is essential that they have the support they need to provide care and have a fulfilling life.

“The Carer’s Allowance Supplement was the first payment the Scottish Government introduced when establishing Scotland’s new social security system in 2018. In total, £188 million has been paid to carers since its launch and it is making a huge difference to carers in Midlothian.