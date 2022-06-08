Midlothian MSP welcomes investment in education and skills

As set out in the Scottish Government’s Spending Review this week, £1bn will be invested in this term of parliament in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap.

Commenting, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “The SNP Scottish Government continues to support children and young people in Midlothian and ensure that every child has the best possible start in life.

“Progress has already been made across Scotland in closing the attainment gap with experts describing the Scottish Government’s work as an ‘unambiguous success’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Beattie, SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh.

"A further investment of £1bn across the term of this parliament will continue that work.”

After the successful rollout of 1140 hours of free childcare in Midlothian, the Scottish Government will progress work to build a system of school age childcare that is free to those on the lowest incomes.

There is also a commitment to recruit 3,500 teachers and 500 support staff across Scotland and expanding free school meal provision, continuing to provide funding for school clothing grant, roll-out of digital devices and connectivity to Scotland’s school pupils, a curriculum free of core charges and free music tuition.

Mr Beattie added: “With the expansion of free school meals and the scrapping of extra-curricular charges and music tuition fees we can ensure that every child in Midlothian can meet their potential without financial barriers.