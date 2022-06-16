Midlothian MSP welcomes Scottish Government heating assistance payment

The support is being introduced by the Scottish Government and will guarantee an annual payment of £50 to low income households from February 2023. It replaces the UK government’s Cold Weather payments which were only triggered during a ‘cold spell’ of seven consecutive days below zero degrees, whilst the new payment from the Scottish Government will provide a reliable, stable guaranteed payment in winter, no matter the weather.
Local MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) said: “Once again the Scottish Government is stepping up to support households within its limited budget and despite the majority of powers lying with the Tories at Westminster.”