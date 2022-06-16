Midlothian MSP welcomes Scottish Government heating assistance payment

Midlothian South’s MSP has welcomed the planned introduction of the new Low Income Winter Heating Assistance benefit to help households pay their energy bills.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 6:00 am

The support is being introduced by the Scottish Government and will guarantee an annual payment of £50 to low income households from February 2023. It replaces the UK government’s Cold Weather payments which were only triggered during a ‘cold spell’ of seven consecutive days below zero degrees, whilst the new payment from the Scottish Government will provide a reliable, stable guaranteed payment in winter, no matter the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Local MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) said: “Once again the Scottish Government is stepping up to support households within its limited budget and despite the majority of powers lying with the Tories at Westminster.”

Scottish GovernmentMSPMidlothian SouthChristine GrahameSNP