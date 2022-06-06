Midlothian MSP welcomes SNP investment to address climate change

In the Resource Spending Review, finance secretary Kate Forbes, underlined her commitment to addressing the climate crisis. Ms Forbes outlined measures including over £5bn investment in rail infrastructure, £1.8bn to deliver the Heat in Buildings strategy and expansion of the Just Transition fund to over £150m by 2025-26.
Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “As Midlothian recovers from the last two years and we look to the future, it is undeniable that tackling the climate emergency and transitioning to a more sustainable society is hugely important.
“Scotland’s world-leading climate change legislation which sets a target date for net zero emissions of by 2045 is something we should be proud of but we must also be realistic that meeting these targets will not be easy.”
He added: “They present significant challenges but they also present significant opportunities for people in Midlothian that we must grasp – and having an SNP Scottish Government that understands and supports this transition is key.
“I was delighted to hear the SNP Finance Secretary outline investment in many areas that will have a direct and positive impact for people in Midlothian– from energy efficiency and zero emissions heating and supporting public transport and record investment in active travel to protecting our natural environment and supporting the creation of green jobs.