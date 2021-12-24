Midlothian MSP welcomes social security investment

Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie. Photo: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

The 2022/23 budget includes £197m for the Scottish Child Payment –set to be doubled to £20 per child per week at the start of April next year.

Children across Midlothian will also be supported to have the best start in life with £17.8m into the Best Start Grant and £13.1m investment in Best Start Foods.

Those with a disability will be supported by billions of pounds of investment through support like the by £1.9bn of investment into the new Adult Disability Payment and £444m in the Disability Living Allowance. With carers benefiting from £314m of investment in the Carers Allowance, plus the £41.8m investment in the Carer’s Allowance Supplement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “The SNP Scottish Government continues to build a social security system built on fairness, dignity and respect.”

He added: “Nothing demonstrates that more than the commitment Nicola Sturgeon made earlier this year to double the Scottish Child Payment at the start of April, earlier than planned. This will benefit families across Midlothian and Scotland.