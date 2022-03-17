Midlothian MSP welcomes social security payments increase

Colin Beattie MSP.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the Job Start Payment, Young Carer’s Grant, Funeral Support, Best Start Grant and Carer’s Allowance Supplement will rise next month in Scotland.

Speaking about the planned increases, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “The SNP Scottish Government is reacting quickly and effectively to support the people in Midlothian with the increasing Tory cost of living crisis.