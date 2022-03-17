Midlothian MSP welcomes social security payments increase
Colin Beattie MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh has welcomed the news from that social security payments issued by the Scottish Government will increase by six per cent on April 1.
By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:51 am
Subject to parliamentary approval, the Job Start Payment, Young Carer’s Grant, Funeral Support, Best Start Grant and Carer’s Allowance Supplement will rise next month in Scotland.
Speaking about the planned increases, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “The SNP Scottish Government is reacting quickly and effectively to support the people in Midlothian with the increasing Tory cost of living crisis.
“Many families across Midlothian are facing a squeeze on their incomes as food, fuel and household bills sky-rocket, plus many working people will have their pay packets hit by a Tory hike in National Insurance in April.”