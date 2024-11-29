Midlothian MSPs raise concerns over GP surgeries

South Scotland MSP Craig Hoy has launched a survey for residents in Penicuik that explores the future of healthcare in the town.

The survey comes after local GPs and members of the public raised concerns about access to healthcare and the impact to services as a result of a change to the facilities management charges imposed by NHS Lothian on GPs’ surgeries and health centres.

Mr Hoy said: “Rising facility management costs are placing an unsustainable burden on local GPs’, who already face significant local and funding pressures. NHS Lothian are increasing the costs by 100%, which could mean a loss of up to 20% of GP appointments locally.

“This is unacceptable given that the Penicuik community is already facing a crisis in healthcare with services over-stretched and NHS waiting lists remaining too long.

​Mr Hoy is seeking the public’s views on healthcare in Penicuik.

"I want to gather the views of residents to understand their experiences with the current healthcare provision and how aware they are of the challenges facing their local GPs’.”

Mr Hoy is hand-delivering the survey in Penicuik, but residents can also fill it in online at https://www.craighoy.co.uk/campaigns/future-healthcare-penicuik.

He added: “I have written to the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian about the healthcare situation in Penicuik and will continue to fight for residents to ensure they have good access to high quality primary healthcare and are able to access wider services in NHS Lothian.”

Meanwhile, Midlothian MSP Christine Grahame has urged the UK government to reconsider their planned tax hike on GP surgeries after figures showed that 12 practices in the area would be impacted.

Ms Grahame said that the government had failed to take into account the pressure National Insurance hikes will put on the finances and services of local organisations such as charities, care providers, and GP surgeries.

She said: “In Midlothian we currently have 12 GP practices performing a vital role in our community – any tax hike from the UK government which impacts on their services would be totally unacceptable.

"As the local MSP, I am demanding that the UK government urgently reconsiders and excludes charities, GP surgeries, care providers and hospices from this tax rise.”