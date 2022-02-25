Midlothian North MSP condemns Russia for Ukraine attack

Colin Beattie MSP (SNP).

Mr Beattie backs the calls of the Scottish Government for an immediate cessation of such aggressive activities.

He said: “Like most people I have watched the events in Ukraine unfold with complete disbelief.

"Here in the 21st century we have a modern nation attacking another with no provocation and no credible justification.

“Not since the dark days of the Nazis in the run up to World War II has this happened.

“The new Russian Tsar, Vladimir Putin, has shown his true colours. For years he has been building up his armed forces with a view to imposing his will on Europe. Ukraine may only be his first objective.

"Clearly he seeks to rebuild the old Russian/Soviet Empire which would require “annexation” of many of our friends such as Poland, Hungary, Romania and many more.”

He added: “It is important that all nations stand firm against this crude bullying and deny Putin the easy victory he clearly expects. If we do not have the courage to do this then the situation will only get worse and our democratic way of life will change for ever as we fall under the malign influence of Russia’s autocratic rulers.

“Putin only understands strength and resolve. We must show that in plenty.

“The UK Government has too little in the way of defences around Scotland. It must now provide that security for which we are contributing to.

“In the meantime, my thoughts and prayers are with the gallant people of Ukraine who are fighting against all the odds to preserve their freedom and way of life against what has become a fascist state.