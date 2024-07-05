Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A six foot fence stretching 31 metres along the boundary of a house in a conservation area was described as ‘harsh’ by planners.

The proposed fence at Polton Bank, Lasswade, in Midlothian, was refused planning permission after council officers said it did not reflect or respect the character of the surrounding rural area.

And they said the timber fence, which would have replaced a mix of wood and wire mesh fencing one one side of the house, was more suited to a town environment.

The planning officers’ report said: “The installation of, in particular, a 1.8 metre high fence in this prominent location along the east boundary of the site would present a harsh boundary treatment totally out of keeping with the predominant character of the area introducing a more urban/suburban element along the street scene.

The fence would have been built here at Polton Bank, Lasswade. | LDR

“The installation of a 1.8 metre boundary fence does not respect or reflect and will seriously detract from the rural and traditional character of the area.”

The report revealed that had planners agreed to the installation of the fence as well as additional lower fencing and a new gate at the home, the Wildlife Information Centre had asked them to include a condition ensuring hedgehog holes were included in the fence.

They said the majority of houses in the area were surrounded by stone walls trees and hedges.

The report added: “Together with an area of open space on the opposite side of the road the current boundary treatment of the application site sets the scene of the character of this part of the valley.

“There are few instances of timber fences hard up to the road along this part of Polton Bank and Polton Road.”