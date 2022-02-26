Housing First was devised as a way of helping people experiencing homelessness – who often have complex issues such as addiction and mental health problems – get their own home.

The programme also offers support aimed at helping tenants continue to live independently.

Since 2019 the government has spent £5.5 million on the Housing First pathfinder programme – despite initially pledging £6.5 million, with underspend being pledged to other homelessness actions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said the Government knows the value of providing long-term housing which is why it is taking steps to speed up the process of progressing individuals and families through the system as quickly as possible.

She said: “We know that providing long-term housing to people experiencing homelessness is crucial to helping them rebuild their lives, which is why we’re investing £52.5 million in projects that move people on from temporary accommodation as soon as possible.

“Housing First is a key part of that, aimed at people with multiple and complex needs be that addiction, mental ill health or repeated interactions with the justice system.

Homeless people sleeping rough, as more than 1,000 people have been housed through a government-funded programme to tackle homelessness.

“The best way to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation is to stop homelessness from happening in the first place, which is why we are consulting on plans to place legal duties on public bodies to prevent people losing their homes.

“This stems from the principle that preventing homelessness should be a shared public responsibility.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.