The Somerton and Frome MP, who has had the Tory whip withdrawn, is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing amid sexual harassment and cocaine use claims.

It comes as claims relating to his conduct are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

A photo has also emerged of the MP allegedly sitting alongside lines of cocaine. The picture of Mr Warburton, 56, published by the paper, is said to date from February. It is claimed it was taken at the home of a younger woman he met through politics.

A spokesperson on behalf of the whips' office said: "David Warburton MP has had the Conservative party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing."

Replying to a question about the claims on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Mr Shapps said: “The party has, I think, withdrawn the whip, and put this under the investigation, which needs to go through its process. I don’t have any sort of further knowledge of it other than what I’ve read in the newspapers and what the party’s said.

“Obviously, any allegations like this need to be taken extremely carefully, but all the facts will need to be brought out as well. So until we get there I don’t think there’s much more I can helpfully add to it.”

Mr Warburton, a father-of-two and former businessman, is reported to deny any wrongdoing.

The Sunday times also claims that he had described the price he paid for the cocaine as ‘quite good actually.

The woman involved claimed she had been drunk, but began to feel uncomfortable about being alone with the MP. She said that she retreated to her bedroom, but that he climbed into bed with her, naked.

She said she did not ask him to leave or push him away because she was fearful about how he might react. She said she gave repeated warnings that she did not want to have sex with him, but alleged that he ground his body against her and groped her breasts. The woman is said not to have made a complaint to the police, saying she wanted to forget the incident.

The MP has previously condemned the exploitation of young people involved in the drugs trade. The ICGS was set up to tackle misconduct by MPs, peers and staff after complaints about misconduct. It has now been handed allegations that Warburton behaved inappropriately. Warburton's Twitter account appeared to have been deleted yesterday. The Observer approached Warburton for comment last night. When contacted by the Sunday Telegraph, he said: "I have enormous amounts of defence, but the way things work means that doesn't come out first. I can't comment any further."

Mr Warburton is cited as stating: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

