MP pushes for ceasefire in Palestine

It follows unprecedent scenes in the Commons yesterday, after the Speaker granted a vote on Labour’s amendment to an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Effectively turning an SNP opposition day debate into a Labour Party opposition day debate, as opposition parties are not usually able to amend opposition motions, only the government.

The petition highlights the growing death toll of men, women, and children in Gaza, which now stands at over 29,000.

The petition notes the need to end the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine, and water to reach the civilian population.

Martin Day has initiated the petition.

The petitioners argue that the UK government should join with others in the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, so that the processing of rebuilding and finding a lasting peace with a two-state solution can commence.

Mr Day said: “I have never had as much correspondence on a single issue as I have on this matter.