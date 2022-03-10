MP's call for more safe areas for women

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine.

The Planning (Women’s Safety) Bill would require an assessment of the impact on women’s safety to be published as a condition of planning approval for major developments, covering well-lit walkways and safe routes from public transport hubs.

Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) said: “We need to go back to basics and take the necessary steps to protect women. For far too long women have been excluded from the process.

"This Bill would provide women with the foundations they need to have more agency and feel less vulnerable in their daily lives. Such issues as well-lit and open areas are paramount to designing spaces without a gender bias.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “This is all about enabling women to plan and go about their lives with safety and security. Women should be confident in knowing that their concerns have been considered so that they feel safer in living their lives.