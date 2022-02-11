Lothian MSP calls on Scottish Government to solve 'Edinburgh's Social Care Crisis'

Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs (Con).

Mr Briggs (Con) referenced the Edinburgh Evening News article this week which reported that Council staff have been asked to volunteer for secondment to help plug the gap in the social care workforce here in the Capital.

A report to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, which oversees health and social care in the Capital, said: "Between September and December, alternative arrangements needed to be found for 83 people, totalling almost 1,400 hours of care.”

Mr Briggs criticised SNP Ministers top-down restructuring and development of a centralised national care service. He also raised concerns about the delivery of free personal care for under 65s, known as Frank’s Law.

The Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Kevin Stewart MSP.

He said: “The Social Care Crisis which we see here in the Capital and indeed the demographic pressure facing our social care services must be addressed.

“Under this SNP-Green Government and this Budget, Edinburgh City Council and NHS Lothian will continue to receive one of the lowest levels of funding per head of population.

“There is however growing concern at SNP-Green Ministers plans to destabilise services further and the potential impact which could undermine fragile local services and accountability and make a difficult situation even worse.

“I am disappointed that Ministers have not agreed to my proposal to convene a National Recovery Group. We need to see national leadership on this issue, something which has been missing to date.”

Frank’s Law campaigner, Amanda Kopel, said: “I am concerned that even after almost three years since Frank’s Law was finally implemented after a six year campaign battle, that there have been no figures collated on the uptake of Frank’s Law.

“Covid cannot be an excuse for the discrepancies which are being made in the proper implementation of Frank’s Law.

“I, and many thousands of Frank’s Law supporters, do not want to think that six year battle for justice, fairness and equality was all in vain!”

Addressing this issue at Holyrood on Wednesday, the Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart, responded to concerns raised by Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith.

He told her that a report on the issue was held up by the pandemic, and is scheduled to be published on May 10.

Adding: “We need to pay close attention to the statistics that will be published in May to see how things are going across the country, to ensure that we are getting it right for under-65s.

“We will continue to do all that we can to ensure that our intentions are implemented and that people get the care that they need and deserve. I am more than happy to continue to engage with Ms Smith, Mr Briggs and others on the issue. We need to get it right for people and I want to ensure that we do so.”

Responding to another question on the issue, from Labour MSP Paul O’Kane, Mr Stewart said: “The Government is well aware of the improvement that is required in relation to the social care workforce. That is why we have announced and funded two pay rises in the past few months.