MSP raises possible Borders Railway tie-in with Midlothian tourist attractions
Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has raised in parliament the possibility of introducing integrated ticketing on Borders Railway to offer discounts to local attractions.
Her comments, aimed at boosting local tourism, followed news that ScotRail will come into public ownership on April 1 following the Scottish Government’s plans to nationalise it.
Ms Grahame highlighted attractions such as the National Mining Museum and Abbotsford as examples of where co-ordination between the railway and the venues could see increased footfall for both.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Jenny Gilruth, confirmed this is something she is keen to explore in future.
SNP MSP Ms Grahame said: “There has been a shift, post-Covid, from a commuting business model to a balance of commuting and tourism and leisure travel. Taking the opportunity to review this as ScotRail comes into public ownership, it’s right to consider things like integrated ticketing.
“For the trains to run there needs to be sufficient use of them and encouraging more leisure users will only serve to protect those services for those who do still need them for essential travel to work and so on.
“The communities along the Borders Railway have great potential for tourism and leisure and I believe this is something that could be further opened up. I’m glad the Cabinet Secretary said she would consider such ideas and look forward to seeing what comes next for our railways.”