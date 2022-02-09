MSP welcomes care support for Midlothian

Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie. Photo: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

The SNP Scottish Government will distribute a further £3.275 million of support across Scotland, in addition to the £41m provided through the Winter Support Fund.

Midlothian North MSP Mr Beattie said: “Many children across Midlothian who are on the edges of care or are care experienced are often in families on low income and will be experiencing a cost of living crisis made worse by a UK Tory government that has cut Universal Credit and failed to address the challenge of rising energy prices. As the cost of living crisis starts to spiral this will be welcome funding for these families and ensure that they have immediate resources to ensure they can stay together.”

He added: “Later this year families will also receive further support from the Scottish Government with the launch the £500m whole family wellbeing fund.