MSP welcomes care support for Midlothian
Local SNP MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed the news that Midlothian will receive £44,609 to support care experienced families or children who are on the edges of care.
The SNP Scottish Government will distribute a further £3.275 million of support across Scotland, in addition to the £41m provided through the Winter Support Fund.
Midlothian North MSP Mr Beattie said: “Many children across Midlothian who are on the edges of care or are care experienced are often in families on low income and will be experiencing a cost of living crisis made worse by a UK Tory government that has cut Universal Credit and failed to address the challenge of rising energy prices. As the cost of living crisis starts to spiral this will be welcome funding for these families and ensure that they have immediate resources to ensure they can stay together.”
He added: “Later this year families will also receive further support from the Scottish Government with the launch the £500m whole family wellbeing fund.
“However, the SNP Scottish Government continues to support families in Midlothian and across Scotland with one hand tied behind its back. That is why the people of Scotland must be able to choose a better path towards an independent country.”